Mel Magnelli

Mel received many awards and accolades over the years, but there are two that best capture Mel’s character. He was named Citizen of the Year by the Gooding Chamber of Commerce. Mel was a fixture in the Gooding community as the manager of Volco, and later Franklin Building Supply, in Gooding for 25 years, until his retirement and later as a real estate agent for 15 years. Mel understood the role of small businesses in the community and took that responsibility seriously. Whether sponsoring sporting events, or opening Volco after hours so a contractor could get a tool to finish a project, Mel never hesitated to lend his resources to help. Mel was also honored by the Idaho High School Athletics Association for his dedication and support of high school sports. Mel announced Gooding High School football and basketball games on Gooding’s local radio station, KRXR The Arrow, with his dear friend Ron Darcy. After Ron and Mel’s radio show ended, Mel was the voice of the Senators and announced the home football games. He rarely missed a game his children and grandchildren played and continued to attend games after they had grown.