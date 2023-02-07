June 14, 1928 - Feb. 5, 2023

BOUNTIFUL — Our Angel Mother, Maurine (Humphreys) Baxter Tueller, officially got her wings in the early morning of Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born in Parker, Idaho, the seventh daughter and ninth child of Willis Ray and Ethel Clair Miller Humphreys. She had an idyllic childhood, growing up on their dry farm and playing with cousins and neighbors, forming lifelong friendships. She worked hard, but also had fun, including learning to swim in the local canals and the Snake River. After attending elementary school in Parker and high school at South Fremont High in St. Anthony, she worked as a soda jerk at Holmes Drug Store in St. Anthony. She had many friends and they had a lot of fun together.

It was during this time that she met her future husband, Gene Baxter, while he was home on leave from the Navy. They were married October 17, 1947. After his release from the Navy, Gene worked for various rural electric companies, and the family lived in St. Anthony, Ashton, and Mackay, Idaho, and then in Altamont, Utah, before finally settling down in Malta, Idaho. Maurine and Gene were blessed with five children: Brenda, Brent, Diana, David, and Thayne. The family was excited when they bought their first home about two miles out of town — and next to the cemetery!

Gene worked for Raft River Rural Electric for 33 years, while Maurine was a full-time mom, raising the kids, working in various church positions, and usually working in the potato harvest each fall. They made many close friends in Malta through the years.

Maurine was notorious for finding any puddle in the area big enough to go swimming! The family enjoyed picnicking, camping, fishing, and hunting, among other activities. And Maurine loved to bowl! There were struggles, but there were also many happy years. Gene and Maurine both enjoyed traveling and were able to go on two cruises, as well as to Alaska, Oregon, California, Washington, and other locations. Gene passed away on March 22, 1996, after many years of battling the effects of Diabetes.

Maurine continued to live in Malta for several years. Then, some mutual friends introduced her to a fine gentleman from Smithfield, Utah — Mr. Mack Tueller — and after a short courtship, they were married on October 8, 1999. Maurine has been welcomed into Mack's extensive family and all of his grandkids call her Grandma. She enjoyed many years in Smithfield, attending Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, holding various positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and being able to work In the Logan Temple. She made some wonderful friends while living in Smithfield. As both Maurine's and Mack's health began to decline, they were able to move into an independent living facility in Logan and made many new friends there as well. They loved their cute apartment with lots of light and no longer had to cook or clean!

However, as Maurine's health continued to deteriorate, it was decided to move them both into an assisted living place in Bountiful, Utah, called Barton Creek.

Her daughter, Diana, has been close by and has been able to be a lot of help to them both. And the Barton Creek staff has been amazing at taking care of them. They really love Mom and Mack. We would especially like to recognize the kindness of: Sara, our Hospice Angel, as well as Jane, Kim, Chris, Markki, and Braden, but everyone there has been marvelous and so loving!

Maurine is survived by her husband, her five children, and her two older sisters, Cleo Wickham of Idaho Falls, ID and Alta Pearson of St. George, UT. She has five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren of her own plus lots and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren on Mack's side of the family. She has been very close with all eight of Mack's children and their spouses, and they have been wonderful to make her feel part of their family. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

At 94-years-of-age, our Mom has lived a full and beautiful life, always helping everyone around her in whatever way she could. Her kindness, generosity, wonderful sense of humor, and beautiful smile will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Fly high, our Angel Mother!

Funeral services will be held at the Malta, Idaho, chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 250 N. 1st West, on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. with a short viewing period before at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

Maurine's services will be through Lindquist Mortuary, Bountiful, and will be live-streamed on her obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com as well as available on Zoom Meeting Link at:

Meeting ID: 843 5320 Passcode: 273627.