Feb. 15, 1957 – July 3, 2022

LEHI, Utah — Maudie Marie Vipperman, 65, of Lehi, Utah, and formally of Wendell, Idaho, passed away at her home on July 3, 2022 after battling cancer. Born February 15, 1957, she was the daughter of Lorenzo “Renny” Mecham and Donna (Wilcox) Mecham. Maudie was the youngest of Renny and Donna’s three children. She was the light of their life, as Renny would later say, because she kept them young.

She traveled the country with her parents in a Volkswagen bus visiting family. She attended school and church activities in Wendell where she had an amazing group of friends including Rick Vipperman.

Maudie was fun-loving and energetic, receiving the honor of best personality in high school. After Rick’s mission, he and Maudie married in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 17, 1979. They had five children, which they raised in the Magic Valley.

Maudie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings in the church and enjoyed serving in the various capacities. One of her favorite experiences was transcribing patriarchal blessing for her father in the Wendell Idaho Stake. She attended the temple often before her cancer diagnosis and believed she would see her family again.

Maudie lived a wonderful life full of friends and family. She attended Rick’s College and Brigham Young University. A highlight of her college experience was the semester she spent at BYU Hawaii.

Maudie loved camping with family whenever she could. Her and Rick loved traveling to the Oregon Coast where they spent a lot of time with family and friends alike. She also loved supporting her children in their sporting events, often giving up her summers to attend baseball, softball, and cheerleading competitions. The last few years she attended numerous sporting events for grandchildren including soccer, baseball, volleyball, and skateboarding.

Overall, she was an amazing mother who just wanted to have family close. Maudie worked several jobs including Tupperware, Shopko, and the Wendell School District. It was in Wendell that she decided to return to school to get her Teaching Degree. She attended the College of Southern Idaho and then Idaho State University.

She worked at several schools in the valley including Harrison, St. Edwards, and Oregon Trail. She spent hours creating a safe space in which her students could learn and grow. She was an excellent educator who worked tirelessly to support her students. The last few years she taught at Alpine Elementary School in Alpine, Utah. Her students and their families have been such a strong support for her as she worked through Rick’s cancer and now her own. She was grateful for her friends at Alpine Elementary who made every day better. She continually talked about her fourth-grade team and how much they meant to her.

Maudie is preceded in death by her parents Renny and Donna, husband Rick, and daughter Marinda Marie. She is survived by her children: Justin (Rebecca) Vipperman, Wendell, Marc (Ashlee) Vipperman, Wendell, Ariane (Derek) Riddle, Turlock, CA, Lyric (Scott) Williams, Lehi UT; sister Julie (Frank) Eisenhauer, Portland, OR, Lorrie Mecham; and 13 grandchildren.

A viewing is planned for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main in Lehi, UT. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022 12 pm at the L.D.S Church in Wendell, ID. Interment, Wendell Cemetery following the service.