TWIN FALLS — Matthew Jay Connor, our beautiful son, was born on October 15, 2005, in Twin Falls, Idaho. His parents Jo Marie and Kevin Connor were elated to have a son to go along with their daughter Katie. Katie and Matthew did a lot of fun childhood activities together and Matthew enjoyed doing things with Katie. Matthew was a very energetic child who took every challenge in life with excitement.

Matthew participated in Taekwondo, achieving the rank of Red Belt. He played many sports as a child including baseball, basketball, football, soccer, and wrestling. He eventually settled on Soccer and Wrestling in high school as his two major sports. One of his major accomplishments in high school wrestling was winning the Wiley Dobbs Junior-Varsity tournament. Matthew played Saxophone in the school band for several years and had many friends there as well. He was a good student and won the grand prize in his elementary school science project as a kindergartner. While at O’Leary Middle School, Matthew competed on the Quiz Bowl team and made it to the National Science Bowl Competition in Washington D.C. He was a member of the Twin Falls Reform Church youth group and loved God and his savior Jesus Christ. He expressed his love of God through the many loving things he did for others on a daily basis. There was never a person he met who he didn’t consider a friend. He will be forever in the hearts of those he touched.