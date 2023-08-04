May 1, 1943—July 4, 2023

FLORENCE, Mont. — Maryellen Dawley passed away quietly on July 4, 2023, in Florence, Montana. She had been suffering from Alzheimer’s. She was born May 1, 1943, in Pocatello, Idaho to Lee and Ruth Walton. They moved to Rupert, Idaho when she was a young child. One of her favorite pastimes growing up was riding her horse with her best friend Juliene Dawley. She was a band member at Minidoka High School where she played clarinet and saxophone. She also enjoyed playing the piano.

She met and married Charles Dawley and moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised three daughters and a son. They were married 33 years.

During that time, she was kept busy with four young kids and was involved in the local Beta Sigma Phi Chapter. She also golfed and was part of a bowling league.

After their divorce, she stayed in Idaho Falls for a brief time then moved to Twin Falls and eventually the Boise area. She worked as a Commercial Loan Processor until she retired in 2008 and moved to Florence, Montana.

Maryellen is survived by her four children—Michelle (Andy) Drexler, Battle Ground, WA; Monica (Mike) Cassidy, Stevensville, MT; Marcy Dawley, Stevensville, MT; Michael Dawley, Boise, ID; granddaughter, Anisa Drexler, Glendive, MT; great-granddaughter, Lauren Fenn, Glendive, MT; brother, Jim Walton, Chubbuck, ID; brother, Tom Walton, Heyburn, ID; nephews: Greg Walton, Josh Walton, and niece, Abby Evans.

The immediate family will have a Celebration of Life for Maryellen in private.