July 31, 1954—May 5, 2023

Mary San Roman left this world on the morning of May, 5, 2023. She was in the best of care with her best friend, Alice.

Mary had been quietly and mostly unknowingly battling a rare cancer. Cancer won this battle, but Mary won in her life. Mary was brought into this world on July, 31, 1954 by Margaret San Roman (Hartman) and Lupe San Roman.

Her childhood was full of beach outings and grading her mother’s student papers. All while getting into as much mischief as possible with her younger brother, Joseph San Roman. The siblings were gifted a baby sister, Patrica Gilley.

By the time Mary was in high school she had grown into a hellion. She skipped school, forged her mother’s signature, and was introduced to a variety of bad life choices. While driving to Canada in the mid 1970’s, her friend’s car broke down on Highway 84 between Filer and Twin Falls, Idaho. She informed her friends that this was a sign her journey was over—Mary was going to stay in Twin Falls.

Mary found a job at the hospital and found a husband, (Daniel Tuttle) a couple of years later. Now, Mary hadn’t figured out how to catch the Dragon yet and moved back to Southern California. In 1984 her husband called and asked for a divorce. Danny told her that he was getting married soon and she needed to send back signed papers. Mary told him “No, I married you until death do we part”. Danny reminded her that she was pregnant with another man’s child. Mary did eventually sign those papers and had James Todd, Jr.’s daughter, Laura Todd.

Mary convinced Jimmy to raise their daughter in Twin Falls, Idaho, that small town she fell in love with. It took having her daughter to see how important life was and how addiction was hurting herself. Mary attended CSI to find out how to become an adult. There she found addiction studies. This was a topic she was an expert on and could actually help others overcome their addictions. She became a counselor and worked in that field for over 30 years. Mary helped 100’s of people climb out of the same type of hole she used to live in. Mary’s adult life was fulfilled by helping as many people as possible and raising her daughter. Laura finally gave Mary a granddaughter, Lilyanna, and even a son-in-law, Cameron Secaur. Mary’s life became all about Lilyanna, she gave her granddaughter all the time, attention, and toys she could possibly want or need.

Mary was stubborn, opinionated, quick witted, a little crazy and fiercely loyal. The celebration of Mary’s life will be at the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall on May, 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm.