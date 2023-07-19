April 23, 1927—July 11, 2023

JEROME — Mary Ruth (Stewart) Tews passed away July 11, 2023. Mary was born April 23, 1927 to George and Ella Stewart on Rock Creek, Hailey, Idaho.

She married William Tews in 1945. They lived and ranched on Rock Creek Hailey for many years before moving to a farm in north Shoshone. While living on the farm one of her great loves was to train and ride horses. William and Mary retired to an acreage south of Jerome in 1977.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William, her son, Henry Tews, her parents, and five siblings. She is survived by son, Clarence Tews of Jerome; daughters: Mo Tranmer (Arlis) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Ruth Griffith (Jack) of Culdesac, ID; 20 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson; a brother, Bob Stewart of Payette; sister, Katy Cox of Boise; and many nieces and nephews. She loved family events when the clan would gather at her home for feasts and fun.

Mary was renowned for her flower gardens, dinosaur models, oil paintings, and cooking skills. Her home was filled with her creative projects.

A spring Celebration of Life is planned and will be announced by the family later.

In lieu of flowers, enjoy a garden and visit Mary’s garden in the future.