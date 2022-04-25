September 10, 1953 - April 20, 2022

Born in Hailey, Idaho, on September 10, 1953, Mary Rogers passed away on April 20, 2022.

From an early age Mary had an uncanny work ethic, from bartending, construction, mechanic and farmhand.

Mary had spent the last 22 years in Kuna, Idaho, as part of the Mittleider Eventing team. Her love of the animals, sharp wit, and unending sarcasm will be dearly missed. Animals were a passion for her. She knew how many poop piles each horse should have throughout the day, how much water is normal to drink, and which feed was the favorite of each horse. Cats and dogs had a steady stream of treats to be given like clockwork throughout the day. Each working student, client and friend was welcome with all the same passion. A larger than life personality was wrapped in a small package.

Mary is survived by her son Michael Smith, daughter Tacy Bernhardt, grandson Cayleb (ShyAn) Smith; brothers Carl and Phil Bernhardt, sister Merita Nate; and a soon to be great-granddaughter expected in August.

She was preceded in death by her mother Tacy Hurst, father Charlie Hurst, step-mother Norma Hurst, brothers Dale, Richard, Robert and Bud Bernhardt, and sister Sharon Nivens.

She is also survived by Brenda, Gary, Sara, Attila, Mel and Kelly who were a family she loved as blood and was the greatest blessings in her life.

Mary had so many wonderful friends, some of over 30plus years, her nearest and dearest being Renee Munster, Verna Swagger, Mary Ann Stone, Darlene and Charlie. All who knew her know the love she had for everyone, and really had never met a stranger.

There will be no funeral service at this time. We will be doing a Celebration of her Life at a later date.

Please visit her Tribute Page at SerenityFuneralChapel.com to share a memory or photo.