April 23, 1931—May 31, 2022

BOISE — Mary Lawley Anduiza was born in Marysville, Kansas on April 23, 1931 to Margaret Hill and James E. Higgins. She passed away May 31, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. Mary had one older brother, James L. Higgins, whom she was very close to throughout her life until Jim’s passing in 2012. She spent her childhood in Marysville until 1942 when the family moved to Salina, Kansas to run the local newspaper.

She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Salina. After graduating, she helped in the family business and it was there that she met and dated an employee, Duard Lawley. Duard joined the Navy in 1953 and they married in December of that year in San Diego, CA where he was completing his basic training. Following their marriage they moved to Norfolk, Virginia where Duard was stationed. Their first son, Gregg was born at the Navel Hospital in Virginia while Duard continued to serve. After serving honorably, they moved to Colorado Springs and welcomed another son, David in 1956. In 1953, Mary’s parents bought Standard Printing in Twin Falls and this eventually led the family to Idaho in 1957 to join them. Mary worked alongside her dad and brother Jim for many years in the family-owned business. She was a speedy, accurate typesetter and honed her skills throughout many years.

With the addition of their third son Christopher in 1959, their family was complete. She and Duard raised the boys in Twin Falls and they were actively involved in St. Edwards Catholic Church, School and Twin Falls Swim Team. She enjoyed supporting her boys as they camped, backpacked, hunted artifacts and snow skied together.

After Mary and Duard divorced in 1976, Mary met and married Luis “Babe” Anduzia in 1978. She relocated to the Treasure Valley with him to live out her years enjoying Boise State Football, her home, yard and flowers. She was an avid reader and was a devoted caretaker for her husband’s elderly mother. She spent her own elderly years nursing Babe as his health declined. She was a loving caring and devoted wife until sadly her own mental and physical health began to decline from the burden of caretaking.

Dementia is a cruel disease that crept slowly into Mary’s life over the last several years until it robbed her of her precious memories. In the end it stole her very life. She spent the last three years at Grace Assisted Living and then Grace Memory Care in Boise.

Her boys will always remember their youth as she spent time with them enjoying their friends and activities together. Her crandchildren will remember her as their Grandma Mare!

Mary is survived by her three sons, Gregg Lawley (Jordan), Dave Lawley (Terrie), Chris Lawley (Connie), 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with another great-granddaughter to arrive this summer. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her brother Jim and husband Babe.

She was loved by many even as she slowly slipped away from them!

A graveside will be held this summer at a later date.