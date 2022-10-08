Mary Elizabeth Crane

Oct. 27, 1942 – Aug. 28, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Mary Beth was born in Syracuse, NY, and after graduating from Syracuse University, drove across the country in a 1960 Ford Falcon to start graduate school in Seattle. That trip was a rebirth for her in the sense that in Seattle and the west she found what she felt was her true home.

After teaching at both Western Washington University and the University of Washington, she moved with husband Andrew to Twin Falls, Idaho. Daughters Laura and Suzanne were raised in Idaho.

Mary Beth worked at the College of Southern Idaho for 37 years, from 1976 to 2013. During her tenure there she taught English, French, and Humanities and was the Chair of the English and Foreign Languages Department. She strongly believed in the value of education. She spent many hours outside the classroom educating herself with the goal of sharing her knowledge with others. Though a private person, this sharing and connection was extremely important to her, and she had a tremendous empathy for her students. Her time as an Instructor was the most fulfilling of her life.

Mary Beth also loved to travel. She learned this about herself as a college student when she spent her junior year abroad in Poitiers, France, and Florence, Italy, and this love remained with her for the rest of her life. One of her biggest thrills was speaking French with native speakers and thus France was her destination of choice. As the leader of the French Club at CSI for many years, Mary Beth led students on trips to nearly every region of France. She swore by Michelin Travel Guides and spent many happy hours consulting them in her trip planning in order to create the most well-rounded journeys for her students. This delighted her. In addition to France, she traveled to Greece, England, China, and Hawaii during her lifetime.

Mary Beth felt a strong bond with animals and rescued more cats and dogs than can be reliably listed here. Starting at age 22 with her poodle Boo to her beloved cat Archie at age 79, she had a constant flow of animals in her life.

Mary Beth also held many deeply felt convictions throughout her life and regularly donated to the causes that were most important to her, including food banks, public television, and animal charities. If you feel so inclined, please make a donation on her behalf. We love you Mom!