Jan. 7, 1950—May 11, 2023

FILER — Elaine Johnson entered Heaven on May 11, 2023, at the age of 73.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved and adored by so many.

Elaine was born in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Alfred and Betty Fuller. She grew up with her siblings, James Smith, Donna Nass, and Dottie Wolfrum. Her dad, mom, and Dottie preceded her in death.

At the age of 17, she met the love of her life, Cliff Johnson, and they were married for 56 years. Together they raised three children, Robert (Jennifer) Johnson, Misty (John) Spradlin, and Tim Johnson. Elaine was a proud and loving grandmother to: Hannah, Holden, Johnny, and Kelsey and great-grandmother to Jordan.

Elaine was an active member of her church in Montana and later attended the Filer Nazarene Church. She had a strong faith in God and is now being fitted for her crown in Heaven.

Elaine was well-known in the small community of Filer, Idaho, where she lived for many years. She managed the Casa Grande Apartments for 32 years and made many friends during that time.

After her retirement, she went to work for the Valley House and loved helping people. She was also a dedicated member of the community, serving as a matron on the police department and made a daily lunch for the officers on duty. On special occasions, she would deliver her homemade cinnamon rolls to the city office.

Elaine had a generous heart and welcomed anyone into her home with open arms. Her house was always full of friends and family, and she made sure everyone felt loved and appreciated. She loved to decorate her home, and craft, always coming up with new business venture ideas with Cliff, including selling spice ropes, soaps/lotions, and jewelry. She loved to shop and never passed up a garage sale. She had a sweet tooth, and especially enjoyed cheesecake.

Elaine will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, and many friends. Her kind and loving spirit will be remembered always.

Memorial service will be held at the Filer Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., 315 Yakima, Filer, ID 83328. All are welcome.