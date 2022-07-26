Jan. 1, 1938—July 23, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Mary Drina (Arrington) Wilson passed away of natural causes surrounded by family July 23, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Drina was born January 1, 1938 in Ogden, Utah to LeRoy and Mary Arrington and raised in Twin Falls, Idaho graduating from Twin Falls High School in 1956.

She began college at University of Utah and ultimately graduated in Psychology from California State University Northridge. She married John Harry Alexander Wilson in 1958 living in Northern Utah and Southern California while raising their five sons.

Later she and John lived in Twin Falls. Drina was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving three full time missions and most recently serving as a temple worker. Drina worked as realtor during years she lived in Simi Valley, California during which time she served in various capacities in church and civic assignments.

Drina is remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as a friend to others.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, mother Mary, father LeRoy, and son John. She is survived by sister Patty (Arrington) Wynder; four sons; sixteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at the building of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints at 421 Maurice Street North in Twin Falls 10:00 am Saturday, July 30, 2022. You may view the service online by visiting this link, https://zoom.us/j/95191148331?pwd=Q0pKaHlnMFh1eElNWlBRdmIvL2lNZz09.

