Dec. 16, 1935—March 19, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Mary Anne (Turner) Stokes, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, 87, passed away the evening of March 19, 2023 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She is (and was) a beautiful, highly intelligent woman full of grace and wit. Her family surrounded her with love, devotion and tenderness in the days leading to her death.

Mary Anne was born in Speed, Missouri on December 16, 1935, to Harry Lee and Fannie Elizabeth Moore Turner. She was the youngest in a family of six, with four brothers and one sister. Her brothers and sisters adored Mary Anne and doted on her as she grew. In 1939, her family moved to American Falls, Idaho.

She met the love of her life, Glen Stokes, there and married him on March 10, 1954. They recently celebrated their sixty-ninth wedding anniversary. While adventuring through their lives together, they raised five wonderful children.

Mary Anne’s proudest accomplishment was her family. Her happiest moments were when she gathered us all together and, best of all, gathered us at our biennial family reunions. Mom truly was the very heart of our family. She taught us to be loving, connected and accepting of each other. She knew love mattered most and conquered all.

Mom never met a stranger – folks were naturally and quickly attracted to her open, welcoming ways. She and Glen had many, many grand adventures as they traveled extensively throughout the United States. New Orleans was a particular favorite of hers. But, more than any other place, Mom was the most joyous when she was with her family.

Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Robert, Jack, Harold and Kenneth, and her sister, Betty Jo Hunt. They threw a big celebration when Mary Anne arrived in heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Glen, her children, Debra (Lloyd) Nick (Carole) Sherry, Todd (Sandra) and Bruce (Rick), eleven loving grandchildren and four sweet great-grandchildren.

The family is deeply grateful for the care provided to Mom by Serenity Transitional Care during her last days. Mary Anne will be honored at a service on Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Her final resting place will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.