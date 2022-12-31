1929-2022

TWIN FALLS — Mary Ann Plummer, 93, of Twin Falls, died peacefully on December 7, 2022, after a valiant battle with age related illnesses. She was born on February 27, 1929 to Maurice and Anna Meier Orr in Dallas, South Dakota. She moved to Gering, Nebraska with her parents and large family as a young child.

Following her graduation from Gering High School she attended Chadron State College before beginning her teaching career in the rural Nebraska Panhandle. It was there that she met her husband, Harvey Albert Plummer, beginning a 70-year romance Interrupted only by his passing in 2018.

Mary Ann and Harvey had two children Cheryl Brush of Boise, and Harvey Plummer (Lynn) of Chandler, Arizona. Over the years, their family grew with the addition of 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

After moving to Twin Falls in 1960, Mary Ann helped run the family trucking business and worked for many years for Cactus Pete’s and the Horseshu Club as a warehouse manager and purchasing agent. She made many friends in her neighborhood, through her work and through the social clubs and gatherings she attended.

Mary Ann led a full and joyful life because of the many family, friends and neighbors who welcomed her into their lives. The family invites you to read her life story on Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home web page(www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com).

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Boise, Idaho when she will be laid to rest with her husband in the Veteran’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to your favorite charity.