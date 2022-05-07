Marvin R. Lively

January 19, 1936 - April 29, 2022

Marvin Russell Lively was born January 19, 1936 in Chadron, Nebraska to Ray and Leatha Lively. He passed away Friday April 29, 2022 at his home in Buhl, Idaho.

Marvin attended school in Torrington, Wyoming graduating in 1953. He attended college at Nebraska State at Chadron, where he played football and helped start the rodeo team.

Marvin married Myra Yorges, a Wyoming wheat farmer's beautiful daughter, on February 9, 1958. They married in the Presbyterian Church in Yoder, Wyoming. They were five days short of being married 64 years. To this union they had four sons: Terry, Bryan, Kenny, and Mark.

Marvin and Myra lived on a ranch in Chadron, Nebraska where he was the ranch manager. In December of 1966, they moved to Buhl where Marvin joined the family Blacksmith Shop while Myra was a stay-at-home mom. In 1969, Marvin went to work for the Green Giant Co. in the Ag department. Marvin was in charge of farming the company farms. Marvin later moved to a fieldman and served the corn growers from Glenns Ferry to Castleford. Marvin took an early retirement in 1993. After retirement, Marvin couldn't sit still and purchased a ranch west of town, where he built a new home out of straw bales and returned back to the ranching life. There he raised corn, hay, and Angus beef.

Marvin and Myra never missed a game or activity that their sons were involved in and later in life never missed the grandkids' and great grandkids' events. Marvin and Myra spent many years camping and snowmobiling with their lifelong friends. Marvin would hunt and fish when he could and thoroughly enjoyed the yearly elk hunting trips to the Challis area with his hunting buddies. In 1982, they purchased a cabin in Fairfield, Idaho where many more years of wonderful memories were made with family and friends.

Marvin was a member of the Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He was a member and past president of the Jay-Cee club, as well as member and past president of the Lions Club, all in Buhl.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Lively; parents, Ray and Leatha; brother, Duane Lively; and sister, Jorae Tibbetts. He is survived by his four sons, Terry Lively, Bryan (Ann) Lively, Kenny (Annette) Lively, and Mark (Ann) Lively all of Buhl; grandchildren, Kim Rickey, Kara Ambrose, Christopher and Michael Sermon, Jana Bettencourt, Ashely, Adam, Aaron, Steven, Markus, McKayla, Michael and McKenna Lively; 15 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you give to Buhl Senior Center or charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marvin's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.