July 9, 1938 — September 27, 2020

Marvin LeGrand McBride, 82, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away September 27, 2020, at Caring Hearts Assisted Living. He was under the care of his loving family and Heritage Home Health & Hospice.

Marvin was born July 9, 1938, in Columbia, South Carolina, to William Wallace McBride and Nancy Breta Garn McBride. He grew up and attended schools in Columbia and graduated from Eau Claire High School. He then attended the University of Utah where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and then his Master’s Degree from the University of Oklahoma in Library Sciences.

On April 4, 1968, he married Roma Ester Bortotto in the Salt Lake City Temple. Marvin and Roma made their home in Paul, Idaho, where Marvin worked as a librarian for 17 years at West Minico Jr. High School. He also taught at Brigham Young University and Ricks College for a time and was Chief Librarian at the VA Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.