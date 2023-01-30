Jan. 21, 1956—Jan. 28, 2023

HANSEN—Marvin Lee Norris, 67, of Hansen, Idaho passed away suddenly at his home on January 28, 2023. Marvin was born on January 21, 1956 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the youngest of three children born to Everett and Barbara Norris.

His love of farming took hold early in life when Marvin and his family moved to a farm south of Kimberly. When he was in third grade they moved to Hansen onto what would become the family farm where he would live the rest of his life. While in high school he loved playing football, rebuilding trucks, four wheeling, and being on the ski patrol. He graduated from Hansen High School and began his farming career with his dad – a work he loved and continued up to the time of his passing.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various capacities throughout the years. In 1977 he married his eternal companion Marcia Kay Peterson in Murtaugh, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1981. They raised their daughter and three sons on their family farm in Hansen.

His greatest joy was to be working on the farm surrounded by his family. He loved finding ways to help them and others wherever he could. He was active in the community serving as a board member on the Twin Falls County Fair, Snake River Sugar Beet Growers Association, and most recently he enjoyed serving as a Commissioner for the Rock Creek Fire District. He lived a simple life of farming, family, and service.

He is survived by his wife Marcia Norris, his daughter Candice (Landon) Anderson of Paul, Idaho, Brent (Lindsay) Norris, Daniel (Bonnie) Norris, and Gregory (Rebecca) Norris all of Hansen, along with his fifteen grandchildren who he adored. He also leaves behind his sisters: Susan (Bill) O’Donnell of Idaho Falls, and Linda Adams of Jerome. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

The viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Rosenau Funeral Home. An additional viewing will be held at 10:00 am followed by the funeral at 11:00 am on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kimberly Stake Center, 3850 N 3500 E, Kimberly, Idaho. Following the service the grave dedication will be held at Sunset Memorial.