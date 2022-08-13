April 4, 1926—Aug. 7, 2022

Marvin Aslett passed peacefully in his home on August 7, 2022, surrounded by family. Marvin was born April 4, 1926 in Montpelier, Idaho, to parents Leon and Leona Aslett, and they lived in Lava Hot Springs. As a young boy, Marvin attended school in Cokeville, Wyoming. It was a tiny schoolhouse with two boys and two girls! In 1936, they moved to a farm in Jerome, Idaho, where he attended school out at Pleasant Plains. Marvin went to school till halfway into his sophomore year. He then moved to Sun Valley and worked as a bus boy in the Sun Valley Lodge.

In 1943, Marvin married Larie Stanger and their son, Keith, was born. Marvin joined the U.S. Marine Corp on May 25, 1944. His son, Larry, was born one month after Marvin went into the Marine Corp. During his time with the Marines, Marvin served in World War II/South Pacific Theater. He was on invasions into the Philippines, fighting Japanese. He served until February 8, 1946 when he received an honorable discharge at the rank of Corporal.

His third son, Steve, came along in 1947. In 1952, Marvin, along with his mother and father, started Circle A Construction. In 1965, his son, Larry, rejoined the company after being in the Navy. Then in 1979, his son, Steve, also joined the company.

Marvin married his second wife, Afton, in 1957, and their son, Leonard, was born. They divorced, and Marvin married Norma in 1962 and had son, David. Then, in 1977, Marvin married Joy Hollibaugh, He and Joy were married for 40 years.

Marvin and Joy loved golfing! Marvin had 4 holes-in-one. One at Jerome, one at Clear Springs and 2 in Hawaii. At 96, Marvin still enjoyed golfing with his friends and family.

In 1980, Aslett Ranches began racing quarter horses throughout the Western United States. Their horse won the “Poor Boy Futurity” and in 1981, they captured the Intermountain Quarter Horse Derby. Their stallion “Circle A Special”’received a Racing Register of Merit in Emmett, Idaho, where he set a track record in the 250-yard dash. He set another track record in Pocatello, Idaho in the 400-yard dash. On January 4, 1988, Governor Cecil Andrus appointed Marvin to the Racing Commission, where he served for 13 years as Chairman of the Board. In 2007, Marvin was inducted into the Idaho Quarter Horse Racing Division’s Hall of Fame.

Marvin was also active in his community. In the early 1980’s, he served on the Boise State University Board of Trustees. He was also on the College of Southern Idaho’s Foundation Board and continued the Leon Aslett Scholarship Fund that his father had set up. Also, in 1983, Marvin served as President of the Association of General Contractors.

In addition to the racehorses, Aslett Ranches is a 500+ cow/calf operation. Operating for the last 20 years in House Creek, previously located in Mackay.

Marvin is survived by his sons, Keith (Pat) Aslett, Larry (Louise) Aslett, Leonard (Carolyn) Aslett and David (Sharon) Aslett; stepdaughters, Deb Steinaker and Bz Waite; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Leona; wife, Joy; son, Steve; stepson, David; and stepdaughter, Marilyn.

