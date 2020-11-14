March 30, 1941 ~ November 7, 2020

Marty (Clive M.) Meunier passed away November 7, 2020. He was born March 30, 1941 in Kimberly, Idaho to Martel Joseph Meunier and Annie Inez Elliott Meunier.

Marty married Paula Gail Lieberg of Rosemead, California, January 14, 1967. They were married almost 53 years. They moved to Williams Air Force base in Chandler, Arizona, after a honeymoon in Sun Valley, Idaho. That began their adventure of moving almost every 18 months. Their son, Paul Martel Meunier, was born in 1969 in San Gabriel, California, and their daughter, Deanna Rè, was born in 1971 at Tachicawa AFB, Tachicawa, Tokyo, Japan. She preceded her father in death in Jerome County, 1980.

Marty spent 21 years in the Air Force and retired in Jerome County in 1979 where he then worked at Tupperware until it closed. In the Air Force he was a Crew Chief and worked with pilots on Weight and Balance. As a civilian, Marty earned his Journeyman Industrial Electrical license and worked at Jeld Wen and other places after Tupperware closed.