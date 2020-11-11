1919 - 2020

Martha “Marty” (Ruffing) Ellinger of Kimberly, Idaho passed away surrounded by family on November 8, 2020 after living an amazing life of 101 years 7 months. Martha was born March 31, 1919 in Humphrey, Nebraska to Bernard Ruffing and Mary Brachman. She was the fifth of ten children.

Marty is survived by one sister, Paule Ball, of Buhl, Idaho; her children, Beverly (Gary) Stone and Reg Larsen of Kimberly and Mary Jo (Jerry) Wray, Rocky Larsen and Gary (Joyce) Bybee all of Buhl as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel will be held.

The family would like to thank Heritage Home Health and Hospice for their amazing care and assistance as well as Dr. Vaughn Harris and Dr. Mark Crandall and their staff members.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marty’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.