Martha Ann Richter Day

September 25, 1939 - April 25, 2022

Martha Day passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was 82 years old. She was born Martha Ann Richter in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on September 25,1939 to parents Otto and Johanna Richter. From an early age Martha was blessed with the gift of music which she shared with others throughout her life. Some of her fondest memories were playing the piano and organ in home and church, teaching piano lessons, and singing in a community choral group, the Dulcetones, for over 10 years.

Many accomplishments highlighted Martha's life. She loved camping with her family in the red rock country of southern Utah and Yosemite National Park, where she climbed to the top of Half Dome with her daughter, Denise. In 1987 she returned to college and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in General Studies. She was a coordinator for a Japanese exchange student program, finding housing for and teaching basic English to Japanese teenagers. In her later years, Martha served as a senior missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Spokane, WA area. She also volunteered her time by serving in the Fresno, California LDS temple, and helping at her local food bank.

Martha met her husband, David Day, while attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. They were married September 6, 1958 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Shortly afterwards they were sealed for time and eternity in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They spent time living in Glendora, San Diego, and Fairfield, California before retiring in Coarsegold, California. She spent the last few years of her life in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, David Parley Day, and granddaughter, Sarah Ashby. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Richter of Alameda, CA; and her children: Deanna Ashby (Thomas) of Twin Falls, ID, Darlene Chambers (Scott) of Olympia, WA, Denise Kersey (David) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and Nathan Day (Donna) of Oakland, CA; along with 16 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is remembered for her great sense of humor, her laughter and wonderful smile, and her delightful personality. Her love for life touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Her services will be held in Oakhurst, California on Friday, March 13, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 49967 Rd 427, Oakhurst. A viewing for family and friends will be held at 10:30 am, with a funeral to follow at 12:00. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, David, in the Oakhill Cemetery, Oakhurst. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls, ID and the Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel in Oakhurst, CA.