BURLEY – Marlene Esther Smith, an 87 year-old Burley resident and formerly of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Rosetta Assisted Living, in Burley, of natural causes.

Marlene was born in Cascade, Idaho, to Lyle and Esther Coleman Prindle. She was the oldest daughter, and took on many family responsibilities while both of her parents worked. She was wise beyond her years and graduated a year early from high school.

She met the love of her life, Jack Merritt Smith, while working at the V.O. Dude Ranch near Yellow Pine, Idaho. They were married on August 21, 1952, in San Diego, California, where Jack was stationed in the Navy. Marlene often cooked meals for half the flight-deck crew when Jack was in port. During her life, Jack and Marlene lived in the Idaho communities of Yellow Pine, Riggins and Rupert; as well as Lakeview, Oregon; Ford and Springdale, Washington; Elko, Nevada; and Whitehall, Montana.

Marlene was a wonderful wife and mother. Mom was an outstanding cook, she loved canning, and she enjoyed sewing. Marlene was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert, she was also an active member of the PTO, Booster Club, Girl Scouts, and was a 4H leader.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Tammy) Smith of Richfield, Idaho; two daughters: Julie (Steve) Cole of Duluth, Minnesota, and Lori Smith and her fiance, Shawn Woodworth, of Boise, Idaho; five grandchildren: Ryan Swalling, Kelsey Swalling and her partner, Josef Moore, Jimmy (Bobbi Jo) O'Dell, Tucker Smith, and Tawni Smith; three great-grandchildren, Ian O'Dell, Mykie O'Dell, and Amira Moore; her two sisters: Sandra Thompson, and Verna Rowley; sisters-in-law, Myrna Prindle, and Myrna Smith; and her brother-in-law, Gary Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews who are too many list, but she loved each and everyone of them dearly.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Merritt Smith; and her three brothers: Stan Prindle, Bruce Prindle, and Charles Prindle.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Rupert Cemetery, located at 450 N. Meridian, in Rupert, Idaho.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.