May 4, 1933—Jan. 29, 2023

RUPERT—Marlene Crabtree, 89, peacefully passed to the other side of the veil on January 29, 2023 surrounded by family in Rupert, Idaho. She was born on May 4 , 1933 to Jessie Leo and Pauline Baum Turner. She was the fourth of six children. Her childhood was spent with her sisters and brother, running around barefoot, climbing trees and riding horses. If she wasn’t with her siblings she was running around with her cousin and best friend Joy Murphy.

Marlene married Franklin Crabtree on February 14, 1951 they were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Soon after they were married Frank was drafted into the Army. After graduation Marlene went to Texas to live with Frank during basic training. Frank was then shipped to Germany and Marlene went and lived with her parents in San Mateo until Frank returned in 1953. They settled in East Palatka, Florida. Starting their family with Franklin Mart, Kirt Lamar, Cindy Louise and Leslie Clark. After moving around 21 times, buying and selling property they finally settled for good in Interlachen, Florida and happily named it “Trails End”.

Marlene worked many years for Ginn Insurance, cleaned office buildings, property manager and in all their business affairs she was the bookkeeper. She was always busy working somewhere or helping someone. Marlene worked several jobs throughout her life, but her most important job was caring for her family.

She enjoyed sewing and made clothes for her children and loved ones. Her hobbies included raising horses, cows, and gardening. She loved working in her yard and picking oranges off her trees. She could fix anything that she needed to. When it became hard to take care of herself; she and Brandy, her dog, moved to Rupert, Idaho to live with her daughter Cindy and son-in-law Bruce. She enjoyed this time with her daughter.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held many positions in the church and served both faithfully and tirelessly in countless capacities. Always supporting her husband in all of his callings, including being in the bishopric many times.

Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, her son Mart, grandson Randy, great-grandson Robbie, her parents, and three siblings. She is survived by her three children: Kirt Crabtree (Dayle) of Interlachen, Florida, Cindy Cleverley (Bruce) of Rupert, Idaho, Clark (Renee) Crabtree of Opp, Alabama, daughter-in-law, Phyllis Crabtree; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She’s also survived by brother, Ted Turner and sister, Diane June; sister-in-law, Natalie Winchester

Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Johnson Overturf Funeral Home Palatka, Florida.