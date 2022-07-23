Marlene A. (Hopkins) Guerry

April 18, 1932—Oct. 1, 2021

Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Marlene A. Guerry passed peacefully on October 1, 2021. She was 89. Marlene was born in Lewiston, Idaho, on April 18, 1932 to Frank and Gladys Shaw Hopkins of Culdesac, Idaho, joining her older sister, Laura Lee.

Due to the timing of Marlene’s death, her family chose to have a private graveside at that time. The Guerry family would like to invite all of her friends and community to join them for a memorial service.

A memorial funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar St. in Buhl, Idaho. A dinner will follow the service at the church’s reception hall.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marlene’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.