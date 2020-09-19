Mark Stanley Cummins

Terry left the farm to pursue a career in a different form of agriculture and Allen, Mark and Daniel eventually took over the family farm when their father retired. Mark started working for Ed Uhlig feeding cattle in the feedlot during the winters and in a few years became manager of the feedlot. He had a sharp business mind and worked hard to support his family.

He was an incredibly generous man and loved being able to help others, especially those who were struggling or down on their luck. He preferred to keep those things to himself with occasional help from his kids and most had no idea where their good fortune came from.

He served on the board of the Idaho Cattle Feeders Association and also on the Idaho Potato Board.

He became an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served diligently in many callings, including serving in the Boise Temple for many years. He loved his Savior and the highlight of his life was being sealed as a family in the Salt Lake Temple.