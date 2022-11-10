 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark "Marcus" H. Locke

July 20, 1960 - Nov. 7, 2022

TWIN FALLS - Mark "Marcus" H. Locke, 62, was born on July 20, 1960 (on his mom's birthday) in Twin Falls, Idaho to James and Elizabeth Locke. He passed away on November 7, 2022 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He grew up on the Salmon Tract, enjoying time with his grandparents. Later, he moved to Tacoma, Washington. He visited his grandparents yearly on family vacation. He followed his father's trade into brick laying, he was a union brick layer since 16 years old.

Mark married Penny Devries in 1986. They lived in Hart's Lake, Washington, and later moved to Hagerman, Idaho. They moved back to Twin Falls, Idaho this year.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and was an excellent cook. Penny and Mark enjoyed multiple trips to visit their son Jay, and three granddaughters: Paige, Jadia, and Aubree in South Dakota. They also enjoyed taking trips to Lake Tahoe.

He loved his multitude of nieces and nephews. He came from a large family of 7 siblings: Madlyn (Craig) Shepherd, Michael (Kathy and Kelli) Locke, Marsha (Dreu) Justus, Matthew (Amy) Locke, Marvin (Angie) Locke, Martin Locke, and Michelle (Romeo) Saguid.

Mark is preceded in death by his mom and dad, his sister Michelle, his brother Martin, and his nephew Nathan.

There will be an open house on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 315 El Camino Ave., Twin Falls, Idaho between the hours of 10:00 am-2:00 pm.

Grave side services to be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

