June 20, 1947—July 4, 2022

HAZELTON — Mark Eugene Schwarz, 75, of Hazelton died Monday, July 4, 2022, of health problems that had plagued him for the last 2½ years. The love of his life, Kathy was by his side as she had been the last 50 years of their lives.

Mark was born June 20, 1947. He was the third son born to Albert Schwarz and Esther (Hagermann) Schwarz.

He moved into the farm in 1948, where he lived until he died Monday.

His childhood was very active and loving. He started school in Hazelton where he attended through the 4th grade. He went to church school at Trinity Lutheran Church through the 8th grade. He graduated from Valley High School in 1965. He didn’t know what he wanted to do, so he got a job at the sugar factory. Uncle Sam soon drafted him and he was called to the Army, where he was stationed in Germany from 1967-1969. The Army taught him how to fix radios. In 1969 Mark returned home to go to school at CSI for electronics.

Mark was a TV repairman for all the major furniture stores in Twin Falls. Mark had his own business for a couple of years. He then began programming computers for Idaho Computer Service. He went to another programming job with Rolf and Molan. His last job was as a water master. He retired from there in 2010.

Mark and Kathy were avid fans of the CSI softball team and were found in the crowd when they won the championship this spring. Mark and Kathy liked to spend the winters in Black Canton City, Arizona. They have many friends and family in Black Canyon City, as they were so kind and nice to them. They made a shorter outing this year only spending 3 weeks.

Mark was a life long member of the Lutheran Church. It was his anchor. He was a Christian, humble man who loved Jesus with his whole heart and soul.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Albert Schwarz, one brother, Floyd and one niece, Rita Dodge. He is survived by the love of his life, Kathy Lockwood, two brothers, Otto (Susan) Schwarz of Hazelton and John (Lorrinda) Schwarz of Pendleton, OR. He has many nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He will be missed and their will be a hole in our hearts.