March 27, 1953—April 21, 2022
Mark Allen Jensen of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s hospital in Boise. Mark was born on March 27, 1953, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Darrell and Donna Jensen. He spent most of his childhood living between the Wood River Valley and the Magic Valley. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1971 and spent his early years working in the restaurant industry before becoming a general contractor. He married his sweetheart, Colleen, in August 1980, and they raised two sons. He spent his retirement years at their beloved cabin in Clayton, Idaho, where he served as the town mayor for close to 20 years. Mark enjoyed working with his hands and staying busy, doing anything and everything from building projects to gardening. He enjoyed the outdoors, and created many memories while fishing, hunting, camping, and 4-wheeling. He loved cooking for his family, teasing his grandkids, and recalling embarrassing moments.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Colleen; his two sons, Kevin (Candace); Erik (Shellie); four grandchildren; and many loved extended family members.
An open house to celebrate his life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Saturday, April 30, between 1 & 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for his grandchildren to the Mark Jensen Memorial Fund at any ICCU location.
