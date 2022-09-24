Feb. 9, 1931—Sept. 17, 2022

Marjorie Nadine McMaster passed away on September 17, 2022, at the age of 91.

Marjorie “Nadine” was born on February 9, 1931, to Guy and Hazel Wilbourn in Lexington, Nebraska. She and her parents would move to Hansen, Idaho when she was nine, and a short time later her brother, Dave, was born. Ten years after that came to her sister, Kay.

Years later when her father died suddenly of a heart attack at age 55, her mother would marry her stepfather, Guy Lattimer.

Nadine graduated from Hansen High School in 1949, and soon after married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Scott Wiker McMaster. They had two children, Lynn and Cheryl, and lived in Hansen on the McMaster family farm until they proudly bought their own farm in Kimberly in 1962.

The farm became the setting of many a horseback rides and fostered laughter, joy, and adventure for the McMasters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to come.

Nadine was very active and adventurous in her youth. She enjoyed skiing, camping, and picnicking with family and friends in the mountains. She also enjoyed golfing and playing bridge for many years.

She worked in the Twin Falls Police Department for over 10 years and would later speak proudly of her time there.

Grandma Na had a tremendous love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and in her later years at assisted living was known to seize any opportunity to share their pictures and accomplishments with friends and passersby.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Richard Schneider. She is survived by

her husband of 72 years, Scott McMaster; siblings: Dave (Mary) Wilbourn and Kay (Bob) Piva; children: Lynn (Kathy) McMaster and Cheri Schneider; grandchildren: Jennifer (Brian) Whipple, Jay (Jenni) McMaster, Scott (Kaylyn) Schneider, and Carly (Jim) Hammer; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Nadine’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Bridgeview Estates and Chardonnay Assisted Living for their compassion and care in the final years of her life. A small memorial for family members will be held at a later date.