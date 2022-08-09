Jan. 16, 1931—Aug. 8, 2022

Marjorie Louise (Drake) Annis passed away Aug. 8, 2022. A memorial picnic will be held on Aug. 13, 2022 at Harmon Park at 11:00 a.m. so friends and family will have a time to be together and share fond memories of Marjorie.

Marjorie was born to Loren and Maecil (Beeman) Drake on Jan. 16, 1931 in Twin Falls, Idaho. She grew up on a farm in Filer, Idaho and attended school in Filer. She loved being involved in all sorts of activities and clubs during her high school years and continued that trend for the rest of her life. From being a room mother for her children’s classes, to becoming the first woman President of the Twin Falls Lyons Club, to singing in Sweet Adeline’s, Marjorie was always busy giving of herself to others.

Marjorie retired from a 20-year career working in the Twin Falls County Clerk and Recorder’s office. After retiring, she worked for the Republican Legislative office during the legislative session in Boise every year for eight years.

She had many passions including reading, sewing, arts, traveling, music and culture and she wanted to make sure her children, grandchildren and friends were exposed to those things as well. Nothing made her happier than to share a theater of music experience with someone she loved. If you asked people to describe her, they would use words like adventurous, resilient, loving, creative, giving, caring, spontaneous, brave, social director and friend.

Marjorie was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother, Loren L. Drake, her husband Wesley Lee Annis, two of her children, Beverly Marie Sharri and Gordon Bruce Annis, and one great-grandson, Hunter Wagner. She leaves behind three children, Ronald (Chong) Annis, Kelly Annis and Jeanette (Richard) Cox, grandchildren Shawn Yi (Mica), Kevin (Heather) Annis, Lisa (Cory) Hockersmith, Paul (Kathy) Sharrai, Andrew Sharrai, Jennifer (Kurt) Rushing, Kristy (Josef) Wagner, Cory (Brian) Annis, Meagan Hermanson, Shelli Annis, Siara Reyes, Jolie Malizzi, Amie Cox, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or similar memorials, appreciated though they would be, since Marjorie was one who went quietly about doing good for others, we would request you do the same. Call or write to an estranged family member. Make a generous contribution of your time, means or both to your favorite charity. Do a kind deed for your neighbor in need. Forgive a debt. Drop a grudge. In general, be sensitive to the needs of others and do what you can to share a burden or dry a tear.

If Marjorie were to give you advice, she would suggest that you vote, volunteer, read, travel, do something that challenges you and helps you grow, go see a play, enjoy music, eat good food, pray, and love others and yourself. We are better for having you in our lives and things won’t be the same as we move forward without you. We’ll miss you Mom, Grandma, G.G. and friend.