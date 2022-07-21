June 28 1947—June 28 2022

Marjorie Kay Jones of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at the age of 75 on June 28, 2022. Marge was born on June 13, 1947 in Whitefish, Montana to Mary and Wilbur Britton. She married Tom Jones in Randolph, Utah.

She lived and worked in Evanston, Wyoming in the Financial Community until her retirement. Katie and Tom then moved to an 80 acre farm in Idaho for the next ten years to try their hands at farming. Later they became snowbirds and spent her retirement traveling between Twin Falls, Idaho and Yuma, Arizona.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary Jones, brothers: Frank Britton and Clifford Britton and her husband, Tom Jones. She is survived by her siblings: John, Tommy, Jim, Charline and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

As per her wishes her ashes will be spread in Kemmerer, Wyoming on a knoll overlooking a meadow.