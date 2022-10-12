Aug. 19, 1941—Oct. 11, 2022

Marjorie Jo Wert passed on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Marjorie “Jody” was born to Randall “Turk” and Alice Fruit on August 19, 1941 in Atlanta, Idaho. Yes, Atlanta, Idaho.

The family moved to the Hagerman Valley when Jody was two. They lived for many years on the Federal Fish Hatchery where her hatred of fish was cultivated. There are also many childhood stories of catching fireflies, the mischievous adventures of the neighbor’s pet raccoon “Coonie” and swimming in the many creeks and ponds in the Hagerman Valley. (She passed on her love of swimming to her children and grandchildren). She graduated from Hagerman High School in 1959.

She worked many years at the Jerome and Gooding Police Departments. She became a realtor in 1980, she soon got her broker license and started Hub City Realty which became Valley West Realty when they started working in the Pine/Featherville area.

She served for a year on the Idaho Association of Realtors Education Committee. She retired from real estate after 37 years. She was also active in her community serving as President of the Wendell Chamber of Commerce for a year and as Manager of the Southfork of the Boise River Senior Center for 10 years.

In 1989 she married the love of her life, John Wert. They loved to travel and went on many trips in the US and abroad. They spent many years at their cabin in the mountains that they built together from the ground up. She always hoped that there would be many wonderful memories created at the cabin. Mission accomplished.

She had four children: Larry Reed (Connie), Allen Young (Bonnie), Jonie Wininger (Jeff), Kevin Young (Cory); three stepchildren: Donita Head, Darlene Neal (Tom), Daryl Wert (Day); 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with another great-granddaughter on the way.

She is preceded in death by her son, Larry Reed; parents, Turk and Alice; and siblings: Peggy Fruit and Bill Fruit.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the New Life Community Church in Wendell. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

