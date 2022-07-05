March 5, 1963—June 27, 2022

MERIDIAN—Marj Montanus passed away June 27, 2022, in Meridian, ID.

A memorial service is planned for July 9, 2022 at 4 PM at Lighthouse Church in Twin Falls, ID. Live streaming of the service will be available at lighthousetwin.com.

Marj was born March 5, 1963, in West Chester, PA, to Vernon and Thelma Martin. She moved around a bit as a child, eventually ending up in Freeport, Illinois. She attended the University of Illinois (at Champaign-Urbana) as a pre-med student where she charmed her future husband, James Montanus. She graduated from Illinois State University as a Medical Laboratory Scientist. Later she earned her Specialty in Blood Banking, and achieved her Master’s degree in Health Professions Education from the University of Illinois (at Chicago).

During her career, Marj worked as a Med Tech at hospitals in Illinois, Washington, DC, and Idaho. In addition, she taught Medical Laboratory Science curricula to students at Northern Virginia Community College and Idaho State University. She also taught 2nd and 5th grade curricula to students at Lighthouse Christian School.

Marj was a loving mother, devoted wife, talented seamstress, avid scrapbooker, impressive card maker, and inspiring educator. Marj was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2021. Shortly before her death, a scholarship fund for Medical Lab students was created in her honor. Those wishing to contribute should contact: ISU Foundation, Attn: Montanus-Spiegel Fund, 921 S. 8th Ave., Stop 8050, Pocatello ID, 83209-8050—208-282-3470.

Marj is survived by her husband, James Montanus, her two children, Michael and Michelle Montanus, her mother Thelma Martin, and her sister and brother in law, Kate and Jeff Eberlein.