Sept. 30, 1929—May 8, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Marion “Ray” Moore, age 83, passed peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born on September 30, 1939, in Hitchcock, Oklahoma to Marvin and Vera Moore.

As a young boy, his family moved to Missoula, Montana, where his father found work as a Diesel Mechanic. Ray joined the Navy and would go on to serve our country for 24 years.

He was also a foster parent to numerous troubled teenagers, who he nurtured and loved with his kind and understanding ways.

In 2001, Ray, who was a widower, married his second wife and best friend, Sylvia. Upon both retiring, they traveled the world and had many wonderful adventures together. The love they shared is what a true love story is all about.

Ray is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sylvia Moore, sons: Scott (Paula) Moore, Troy (Martise) Moore, stepsons: Ted (Clori) McBurney, Ken (Debby) McBurney, sister, Velma Chandler, as well as six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Ray is preceded in death by both his parents, former wife, Irene Moore, their son, Ted Moore, brothers: Leonard and Elmer Moore, and sister, Marilyn Hunter.

We want to thank our special friends for their love and support through this difficult journey. Also, to our dear Nick and Val, whose dedication, compassion, and unwavering love for both Ray and I will hold a special place in my heart. Last but not least, to our precious dog China, who rarely left Ray’s side, and brought a peace and calm to the both of us. I am grateful for this little angel.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Ray on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM, held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. Following the service, will be an inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park.