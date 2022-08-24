Nov. 15, 1942—Aug. 23, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Marion Alice Semple passed away on August 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls due to complications from an extended illness.

Marion was born November 15, 1942 to Herbert and Elsie Schritter in American Falls, Idaho, where she attended schools. She graduated from Cosmetology School in Pocatello, Idaho in 1960 and married Bernie Allen Burge. He preceded her in death in 1965.

Marion married Robert C. Semple, lived and traveled throughout the south and east coast while he was in the military. They settled in Twin Falls in 1970 where she owned and operated “The Clip” Hairstyling Salon for 24 years. Marion was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, gardener and cosmetologist. Her husband and children were her prized possessions.

She is survived by her two daughters: Kandace L. (David) Galvan of Albany, OR and Heather D. Semple of Bethlehem, PA; her son Brett A. Semple of Twin Falls, ID; a grandson, Jordan D. Galvan of Los Angeles, CA; two brothers; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Robert C. Semple and her mother and father.

At the request of Marion, there will be no services. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. Any donations may be made to a charity of choice.