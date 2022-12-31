Dec. 12, 1936 - Dec. 20, 2022

HAGERMAN — Marilyn Swenson was born December 12, 1936, to Norman and Madge McFee in the state of Missouri. She had two sisters, Juanita and Norma Jean, and two brothers, Carl and Norman. Her family moved to Idaho where she went to school in Firth.

Marilyn met and married the love of her life, Eugene Swenson, on November 20, 1953. They had four children, Vernon (Trina) Swenson of Lewiston; Sheila Summers of Boise; Sherri (Oscar) Campa of Gooding; and Sharlene (Kenneth) Taylor of Hagerman.

Eugene and Marilyn moved to Mountain Home and farmed there for many years. Marilyn did the farm books and worked at a mini-mart.

The family then moved to Hagerman in 1973 to farm on Bells Rapid. Marilyn loved to play Scrabble or Yahtzee all evening when she could. She was very active in her children's lives and with her church family. Marilyn and Eugene were one of the founders of the Hagerman Christian Center.

Marilyn loved her 13 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed doing activities with them whether it be making cookies, playing on the three-wheeler, taking them to the fields during harvest to bring lunch, or running and getting supplies.

Marilyn had a stroke in November 2001 but never let it hold her back. She was well-loved by family and friends alike, and she will be missed dearly.

Marilyn is survived by her children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her siblings; and one grandson.

A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Valley Baptist Church, 390 North State Street, Hagerman, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marilyn's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.