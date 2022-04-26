November 27, 1936 - April 25, 2022

On Monday, April 25, 2022, Marilyn Elaine Daniels, 85 of Filer passed into heaven to be with her Lord and Savior. Marilyn was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on November 27, 1936, to Martin and Anne (Petras) Lierman. On November 15, 1952, she married Carlton Daniels, they celebrated 59 years of marriage before Carlton passed in 2012. They raised two sons, Jim and Dan. Marilyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved attending all the events and cheering on her family.

Marilyn was a sponsor to many in Al-Anon and made many lifelong friends through the program.

She was a member of TFRC and proudly served at the Mustard Seed for many years until her health no longer allowed it. She had a kind, generous and loving heart and a determined and congenial spirit. Her hands were always busy crocheting or making beaded necklaces for everyone she knew.

Marilyn is survived by her son Jim (Doris) Daniels of Filer, Daughter-in-law, Lori Steadham, her grandchildren, Christy (Bryan) Bacon, Jessica (Joe) Jaszewski, Jeff (Kanlaya) Daniels, and Remington (Lisa) Daniels. Eleven great-grandchildren and her brother Galen Lierman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Dan, and grandson Brian Daniels.

Special thanks to Al Kooiman, a dear friend, private chauffer, and dinner companion. Aldolpho and Lorenzo Martinez, her neighbors and knights in shining armor, Thana Dekruyf for friendship and Friday night dinners, and Tim and Jamie from Visions for their exceptionally good care.

Memorial services will be held at 1 o'clock Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church.

Memorials can be given to the Mustard Seed Thrift Shop or TFRC Building Fund. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.