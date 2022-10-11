Oct. 1, 1944—June 24, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Marilyn E. (Lowder) Jones, 77 of Twin Falls, formerly of Meridian and Jerome, passed away peacefully after an extended illness, on June 24, 2022, with her husband Arnold and children Douglas and Debra at her side.

Marilyn was born on October 1, 1944, she attended school in Shoshone, Hansen, and graduated from Jerome High School in 1962.

Marilyn and Arnold were married on November 9, 1963 and farmed southeast of Jerome for many years. In 1999, they moved to Meridian, where Marilyn worked for R.C. Willey.

Marilyn was industrious in all she did, from showing her sheep in 4-H to working side-by-side her husband on the farm, baking cinnamon rolls, joyfully answering the customer service line, to crocheting her popular dish towels. She always kept busy and could find the good in all situations. She and Arnold retired after moving to Twin Falls in November 2005.

At Marilyn’s request, there was not a public service. Marilyn, you are loved and missed more than words can say.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.