Marilyn E. Jones, 77, of Twin Falls passed away on June 24, 2022, peacefully following an extended illness with her family at her side.

Rather than attending a funeral, Marilyn would tell you to go do something fun, so in honor there will not be a public service.

Special thank you to Hospice Visions for their loving care for Marilyn and her family. Her family asks that if you are so moved, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marilyn’s honor to Hospice Visions or Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.