Jan. 6, 1930 - Oct. 28, 2022

BURLEY — We are sad to announce the passing of Marie Emily Hansen of Burley. She died at the age of 92, on Oct. 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

Marie was born on Jan. 6, 1930, in Edgeley, North Dakota, the daughter of Bert Ray and Lelia Elsie (Tomlin) Washburn. She was the seventh of nine children born to this loving family. She received her education in Idaho Falls and Nampa, graduating from Nampa High School. She furthered her education attending Idaho Falls Business College.

Marie married Don Albert Hansen on Oct. 26, 1950, in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple in 1954. In 1956, Marie and Don moved to Burley where they opened Hudson Shoes of Burley and they later expanded their business to Boise and Ontario, Oregon. Additionally, they operated Savon Shoes in Burley for several years.

Marie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in many callings, especially working with the youth in Primary. Marie and Don were also able to serve as church service missionaries at the employment office in Burley. She loved working on her genealogy and spent many hours finding her ancestors.

She enjoyed decorating her home and making it a place where friends and family could come together. She loved working in her yard and planting beautiful flowers each spring. She and Don spent many hours together on the ski slopes and also cross-country skiing with family and friends. Marie loved to have cocoa tea parties with her great-grandchildren which earned her the nickname "Grandma Cocoa".

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, Bert and Lelia Washburn; her siblings, Francis Washburn, Vivian Ferguson, Melvin Washburn, Eleanor Wilmot, Donald Washburn, Lyle Washburn, and Joann Enders; and her daughter-in-law, Deanna Hansen.

She is survived by her children, Mike Hansen and Tina (Neil) Payne, both of Burley; five grandchildren, Jason (Mary Jessica) Payne of Caldwell, Teneille (James) Eschennbrenner of Meridian, Tyler Payne of Burley, Bradley (Sierra) Payne of Caldwell, and Cory (Lexi) Payne of Twin Falls; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol Pitman of Boise; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 p.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.