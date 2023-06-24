March 28, 1927—June 16, 2023

Marian Margarete (Bach) Skeen passed away on June 16, 2023. She was 96 years old.

Marian was born on a lovely spring day in her family’s house in Riverton, Nebraska on March 28, 1927. She was born to the late Robert Joseph Bach and the late Martha Gertrude Janson (Bach). She was the oldest child. Her sister’s names were Wilma and Jan, brothers, Wallace and Wayne. Her family instilled a strong work ethic at an early age. Helping her father on the farm and helping her mother in the kitchen. Her brothers and sisters called her Mary Ann after their father’s mother.

She went to the 8th grade in School District 32 and then attended Franklin High School in Franklin, Nebraska.

Graduating in May 1945. That spring she decided to go on vacation with her family friends that were headed to California. When they stopped in Twin Falls, Idaho she fell in love. She told them to leave her here. She found a place to stay and a job at the old Twin Falls County Brick Hospital. She also worked at Bertie Poultry, Powell’s Laundry, and Idaho Frozen Foods where she retired after 16 years.

She married Wayne Skeen in Nevada on August 25, 1946. And together they raised 9 kids: Linda, La Donna, Robert, Michael, Martha, Russell, Mary Jo, Renetta, Vern.

Marian was a gardener and she loved to plant her garden every year, along with several tulip bulbs, irises, and daffodil bulbs. She is the only person I know that could keep a Christmas Poinsettia alive for years (not just the season) and have it turn red in June. She also loved Christmas cactuses and orchids. She loved canning vegetables, fruits, jams.

The family loved to go to the family cabin and explore and fish. She travelled all over visiting family and making new friends.

Marian was a beautiful painter. Her favorite colors were lavender, blue, and pink. Her favorite flower was a rose. Crossword puzzles were a favorite of hers she said it kept her mind smart.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Waiting to greet her in heaven are her parents, sisters, and brother. Her husband, Wayne and sons: Mike, Robert, Russell, daughter, Renetta and granddaughter Hannah.

She is survived by her brother, Wayne (Cheryl) Bach, daughters: Ladonna (Jack) Holbrook, Linda Hansen, Mickie (Roger) Mathews, Mary Jo (Shawn) Sauer, Olivia (Aaron), son, Vern (Dallas) Skeen.

She had many grandkids whom she loved so much.

Grandkids :(La Donna’s kids) Derrick, Dawnelle, Chanelle; (Linda’s kids) Heidi, and Holly; (Mickie’s kids) Nick, and Nathan; (Mary Jo’s kids) Jason and Lacy, (Vern’s son) Cody; (Renetta’s daughter) Olivia; (Mike’s kids) Lane, Jeff, Crystal, Leslie, and Stephanie, (Robert’s kids) Bobby, Brandy, Ben, Tristan: (Russ’s kids) Amanda, Kade, Randa lee; great-grandkids: Destree’, Ashley, Brittany, Taylor, Dominic, Hannah, Ethan, Bristol, Lexy, Olivia, Aspyn, Kayanna, Waylon, Silas, Hudson, Ashlynne, Aareah, Kailey, Devin, MJ, Breanna, Damian, Caitlyn, Jackson, Grayson, Rhett, Mackay, Lauren, Natalee, Aniston, Presley, Samantha, Brianna, Michael, Marky, Mariah, Connor, Sebastian, Haydon, Jordyn, Gavin, Tyson, Kali, Gavin, Zoey, Prudence; great-great-grandkids: Nicholas, Kiara, Anastasia, Riley, Andrew, Joseph, Alexander, Isabell, Christopher, Noah, Braxton, Ariyanna, Katalina, Jadah, Torryn, Buddy, Pasley.

The family wishes to thank Heritage Hospice. Doctor Lisa Burgett, and Nurse Lisa Taylor. They were with mom on her final days.

We would also like to thank Brookdale’s staff for their kindness and loving care that they have given mom over the last 6 years.

There will be a funeral service honoring Marian on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, starting at 1:30 pm, held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. There will be a viewing held prior to the service from 12:30 pm–1:30 pm. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, with a reception following held back at the funeral home.