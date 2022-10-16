Marian J. Fromm McDonald

March 30, 1933 - Oct. 9, 2022
Marian left this earth, on October 9, 2022, on her way to see her Heavenly Father. She was born in Twin Falls to Charlie and Florence Prior Fromm on March 30, 1933.
Marian was the oldest of two children, and both she and her sister, Alyce, grew up in Shoshone. She married Roy McDonald in Elko, NV. Marian worked at the Shoshone Living Center for many years but treasured her time as a homemaker.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; and son, Michael William; and granddaughter, April Annette Sommer.
She is survived by her sister, Alyce Pauley (John) in Arizona; her children: Doris Sommer (Jim) Twin Falls, Gary McDonald of Shoshone, David (Pam) McDonald of Boise, and Rick McDonald, of Boise; grandchildren: Jimmi Nicole Sommer, Shelby Sommer, April Jarvis, (Ryan), Brandon Cooper, Casey Cooper; ten great-grandchildren.
Nyah, Elliot and Ellen Jo Sommer will greatly miss Grandma Marian.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Village in Boise, ID.
Services will be held at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home at 1:00 PM, on October 17, 2022. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
