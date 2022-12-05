Oct. 23, 1995—Nov. 26, 2022

HAGERMAN — Maria Victoria Mejia, 27, of Hagerman, Idaho passed away unexpectedly on November 26, 2022. Her death left her entire family devastated and in shock. Maria was born on October 23, 1995 in Santa Rosa, California, two minutes after her twin sister Karina, to parents Jose Mejia and Susan McCullough.

After moving to Idaho, Maria spent her youth playing and growing at her grandparent’s farm in Challis, Idaho. In the sixth grade Maria moved to Wendell, Idaho. During her teenage years, she was an active member in her school’s community, always surrounding herself with friends. She graduated Wendell High School in 2014.

After high school, Maria mainly resided in the Magic Valley to be close to her family. Maria met Rafael Ayala while working at the Valley Country Store in Wendell, Idaho. They began seeing each other and she immediately fell in love with him and his son, Aiden. They went on in their relationship and had a beautiful son together, Emilio Alberto Ayala, in 2017. She was excited to become a mother. In the five short years they spent together, Maria and Emilio enjoyed spending every possible moment together, especially spending time down at the river. He was the light of her life. She loved her son dearly and everyone who knew Maria knew how much her little boy meant to her.

Maria was a friend to everyone she met and could brighten a room with a simple smile. She had a laugh everyone recognized. Maria was able to meet many people by working in various businesses in Hagerman, Idaho over the years. In her free time, you could find Maria on the river, playing pool with friends, watching a good movie, and on game day you could always find her supporting the Green Bay Packers.

Maria is survived by her son, Emilio Alberto Ayala of Hagerman, Idaho; father, Jose Mejia of Challis, Idaho; mother, Susan McCullough and step father, Leonardo Urdiera of Wendell, Idaho; sisters, Karina Mejia of Jerome, Idaho and Jessica Hernandez of Twin Falls, Idaho; brother, Junior (Leonardo) Urdiera of Wendell, Idaho; nieces, Madison, Ellie and Aaliyah; nephews, Nathan, Kaiden, and Marcelo; aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with all of her many friends in the community.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Bernadette MCCullough of Challis, Idaho.

A Celebration of Maria’s Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, Idaho.

