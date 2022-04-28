July 25, 1938—April 26, 2022

Maria Rill, 83, our loving Mom, claimed her place in Heaven on April 26, 2022 at the home of her youngest daughter and surrounded by her family.

Mom was born on July 25, 1938 in Glogau, Yugoslavia to Julianna and Anton Neurohr. She was the only surviving daughter with three over-protective brothers: Willie, Tony, and Franz. On August 31, 1957 she married Mathias “Matt” Rill and their first child was born the following year in Germany. In the spring of 1959, she and her family, including her mother-in-law, Margaretha Rill, immigrated to the United States settling in Buhl, Idaho.

The following years were celebrated with the birth of four more children.

Mom began working immediately at Thousand Spring Trout Farm. She was a hard-working and loyal employee who continued working when it changed to Clear Springs for a total of 50 years. She would use her vacation time every year to work at Green Giant, earning extra money for trips to Germany to see her family and to improve her home.

The most important thing to Mom was her family and her church. She raised all five children in the Catholic Church and assumed her duties cleaning the church and serving coffee hour. Mom was as committed to her religious duties as she was her job.

To everyone’s astonishment, Mom formed a bond in her final two years with a little dog named Jackson. He was her comfort and support and was with her until the very end.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; mother-in-law; husband, Mathias; and her son, Michael.

Mom is survived by her children, Martina Manly, Georg Rill, Loren (Derrick) Johnston, and Marina (Chance) Herron; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

We want to express a special thanks and gratitude to Rochelle and Jennifer from Horizon Home Health and Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they gave Mom and the support for our family. They made a difficult time easier for all of us.

A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1701 Poplar St., Buhl, Idaho 83316. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with graveside service to follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Maria’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.