November 27, 1931 ~ September 17, 2020

Our beloved mother, Margaret Shell, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, was called home by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

She was born November 27, 1931, in Heyburn, Idaho, the daughter of Ludwig and Leopoldine Kirschner Bodensteiner. She met her husband, Donald Shell, on December 5, 1949, on a blind date in Burley. They were married the following year on July 15, 1950, at the Lutheran Church in Eden, Idaho, by Arthur T. Lewis. They made their first home in Murtaugh on the Glen Briggs Ranch. Seven days before the birth of their second child they moved to Burley, where she had since resided.

Margaret worked for several fresh pack potato facilities and then several drugariety stores. She and her family also served as custodians for Zion Lutheran Church in Burley for many years.