April 20, 1931 - May 6, 2023

BUHL — Margaret Mae (Sterns) Rodgers, 92, of Buhl passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023 at Grace Senior Living facility. Margaret was born on April 20, 1931 to Charles and Irma (Nelson) Sterns in San Diego, California.

As an only child, Margaret learned to occupy her own time and keep herself busy. At the age of 13, the family moved to Grants Pass, Oregon, where her father worked in the sawmills. They soon decided that living conditions there were a little too primitive, so they settled in Roggen, Colorado. Margaret was a 1949 graduate of Prospect Valley High School. She was a very talented and artistic child and spent many hours adding touches of color to black and white photos.

After graduation, Margaret attended Colorado A & M (Colorado State University) where she met Frank A. Rodgers, Jr. He was a smart, handsome football player that swept her off her feet. They were married on November 11, 1951. Their union lasted 64 years until Frank's passing in June of 2016. Frank and Margaret settled near Arvada, Colorado where they were blessed with four children: Janell, Barbara, Richard and Michael. Margaret was a stay-at-home mom and worked hard to keep her young family properly fed and clothed. She raised a huge garden each summer and she canned and froze the bounteous harvest. Living on a cattle ranch, she became a master of creating ways to fix hamburgers! She also raised and processed her own chickens each year to make sure there was fried chicken for Sunday Dinner each week.

Margaret was an extremely talented seamstress and made all of her girls' clothes, as well as shirts for the boys. When Janell and Barb got married, they wore wedding dresses made by their mother. She also made the attendants' dresses, as well as her own dress, for both weddings. Margaret passed on her knowledge of sewing, cooking, and canning to her girls.

In 1973, Frank, Margaret, Rick and Mike moved to Castleford, Idaho where they raised cattle and farmed 1000 acres on the Roseworth Tract. After moving, Margaret spent much of her time outdoors helping Frank. She was his silent sidekick and kept things running smoothly. They moved to Buhl in 1995 and became very active in the Polled Hereford business, traveling to many different places for cattle shows and sales. Helpers at the ranch were always treated to a delicious meal prepared by Margaret, and they looked forward to helping again soon.

In her later years, Margaret developed a love for quilting and made many beautiful and intricate place mats, wall hangings and table runners. Her handiwork can be found in the homes of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid reader and instilled a love of reading in her children. Margaret was a quiet presence, but always quick to laugh.

Margaret is survived by her children, Janell (John) Reid, Barbara (Greg) Stukenholtz, Rick (Jana) Rodgers and Mike Rodgers; as well as 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Jim (Barbara) Rodgers.

A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2023, at Castleford United Methodist Church, 303 Elm St., Castleford.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave N., Buhl, Idaho 83316 or Castleford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 667, Castleford, Idaho 83321.

