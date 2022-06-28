March 3, 1958 - June 15, 2022

BURLEY — Margaret "Margie" Louise Korb passed away peacefully with family on June 15, 2022 in Burley, Idaho. Born March 3, 1958 the fourth of five children to Adolph and Patricia Howard Korb in Burley, ID.

She was born and raised in Burley, graduating from Burley Senior High School. Through high school she worked at the Burley Century Cinema, where she worked for many years. She was also a dedicated and valued Customer Service Manager at Smiths Grocery Store in Burley for over 30 years and recently retired.

Upon the death of her little sister and best friend, Betty, Margie chose to adopt her niece, Nikki, whom she adored and helped raise. Nikki and Margie share the same love for music, their home, yard, and family.

She had an eclectic taste in music, loved working in her yard, adored her grandchildren – Rhylee and Boston -- and had a deep love for animals, especially her cats, and her daughter, Nikki.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Judith and Betty (Korb) Beckham. She is survived by brother Randy (Nancy) Korb, sister Susan (Roy) Reeves, daughter Nikki (Christopher) Broadhead and the lights of her life, her grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted to the Humane Society and the National Morris Foundation.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street, Burley, ID 83318. Urn placement will take place at the Gem Memorial Gardens following the service. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.