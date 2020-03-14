Marc Edson

July 8, 1939—February 28, 2020

Marc “A.J.” Edson was born at Boise, ID July 8, 1939, son of Marshall and Mildred (Carter) Edson. He attended Boise High School, entered the U.S. Army in 1957, served several years in Germany and was discharged with both Marksmanship and Good Conduct Medals. Returning to Idaho, he worked as a welder in irrigation pipeline construction, and at the Atlas Missile Site near Bruneau, ID. In 1969 Marc joined Mayne Pump Company in Boise as a repairman, later becoming manager. He was with Mayne Pump for 14 years.

In 1961 he married Mary Ann Collier; they had two daughters, Erin Lin and Linda Lee. Following their divorce, he married Cathy (Dement) Brush in 1971. In 1983 Cogeneration, Inc. Twin Falls hired him as their General Manager, in charge of, their hydroelectric plants at Twin Falls and Shoshone, ID. The company was later restructured, as Shorock Hydro, Inc. where he served on the Executive Board of Directors. Marc and Cathy sold their Boise home in 1988 and moved to Twin Falls.