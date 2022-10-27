Feb. 23, 1968—Oct. 25, 2022

KIMBERLY — Maida Lynette Wirsching-Collins “Hunny” passed away on October 25, 2022 at the age of 54, in Kimberly, ID.

Maida was the second of five children born to Tom and Vicki Collins in Twin Falls, ID, on February 23, 1968. She was born into a very loving family who cherished her. Maida’s childhood was spent at the family diner where she learned to walk and talk. Maida and her sister Kena teamed up to cover shifts in the Cafe all throughout high school while also playing volleyball and softball. The two would go on to serve and cook there for the next 30 years. Maida’s teams were filled with her large, loving family and friends.

Maida met Jay Holstine, Jr. while she was working as a server at Sizzler. After their marriage in 1986 they were blessed with four beautiful children of their own. They too were raised in the family diner working shifts throughout their childhood and into adulthood.

Maida married her best friend, William Wirsching on July 12, 1996. He adored everything about Maida and always went above and beyond to ensure her happiness. His loving, gentle soul helped raise her four children like his own, ensuring their happiness as well.

The most precious people in her life were her grandchildren. They were the love of her life, and they all reciprocated that love for her. Her favorite pastime was sitting around the campfire at Magic Reservoir surrounded by her 12 grandchildren.

She also had a passion for different forms of art, including pottery, crafting jewelry, refurbishing furniture and most recently making abstract pour paintings. Her gentle, creative nature filled our homes with love and art.

She is survived by her parents, Tom and Vicki Collins; siblings: Kena Collins (Pam), Scott Collins, Travis Collins (Lawrie), Teresa Keim (Brent); children: Whitney Collins (Nicholas), Vicki Holstine, Jayme Holstine, Logan Holstine; and grandchildren: Victoria Salazar, Nathan Holstine, Hadley Collins, Henley Collins, Brynja Esparza, Bella Esparza, NyllaRose Calhoun, Kyler Collins, Amelia Holstine, Brooklyn Holstine, Finn Tilley, and Grey Holstine.

A Memorial Service will be held October 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Parke’s Funeral Home. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.