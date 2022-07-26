March 22, 1935 - July 19, 2022

GOODING — Lynn Allison (Wood) Larson, 87, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Lynn Allison Wood was born on March 22, 1935 to Harvey Edgar Wood and Carrie Lane (Powell) Wood in Twin Falls, Idaho. The family lived in Kimberly, Idaho. When Lynn was 7 1/2, they moved to Gooding where Lynn entered the third grade. She graduated from Gooding High School in 1953. She attended one year at the University of Idaho.

She showed both artistic and musical abilities at an early age, drawing and painting at age four, despite being born with very poor eyesight that could not be completely corrected. She began music lessons later on, completing eight years piano, three years of organ, and two years of vocal.

Upon graduation from high school, she attended the University of Idaho at Moscow, Idaho for one year majoring in Art and Music.

While at the university, she met the love of her life and married Donald Keith Larson on September 5, 1954 at the Gooding United Methodist Church. The newly married couple returned to Moscow, Idaho where Don continued his schooling and Lynn went to work for a local photography studio.

Their first child, a daughter - Angela, was born in January 1959. In the summer of 1959, she moved with her husband to Parsons, Kansas since he had completed a Master's Degree and took a job with the Agriculture Census. In the spring of 1962 Lynn moved with her husband to Bozeman, Montana. Their second child, a son - Gregory, was born in September 1962.

Once again Lynn was on the move as her husband was transferred to Washington, DC where they bought a home in Clinton, Maryland. Once settled in Maryland, Lynn taught art and craft classes out of a local photographic studio and also taught art classes for Prince George's Recreation Dept.

Lynn soon received from her family what she considered to be a guardian angel. That angel was an 1100-pound quarter horse mare with the registered name "Miss Angel Baby". At the end of the first year, she and "Angel" received the Reserve Champion Award. Over the next four years, they received the Grand Champion Award.

In August 1990, Lynn and her husband moved in with Lynn's dad – Harvey Wood. However, Harvey had a stroke and they continued to live with him so he could remain in his home. Lynn once more joined the Gooding United Methodist Church Choir and sang solos there and at various clubs, accompanying herself on the autoharp.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Services will conclude at the chapel.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.